NASA to Broadcast OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Collection Activities
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Washington DC (SPX) Oct 15, 2020
NASA will broadcast coverage of a first for the agency as its Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission attempts to collect a sample of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6:12 p.m. EDT. Live coverage of the spacecraft's descent to the asteroid's surface for its "Touch-And-Go," or TAG, maneuver, which will be managed by Lo
Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA scientist Dr. Jason Dworkin about the mission (4:06) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Oct. 17, 2020