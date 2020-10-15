NASA to Broadcast OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Collection Activities Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Washington DC (SPX) Oct 15, 2020



NASA will broadcast coverage of a first for the agency as its Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission attempts to collect a sample of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 6:12 p.m. EDT. Live coverage of the spacecraft's descent to the asteroid's surface for its "Touch-And-Go," or TAG, maneuver, which will be managed by Lo


