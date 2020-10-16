Global  
 

Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea: reports

Energy Daily Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea: reportsTokyo (AFP) Oct 16, 2020

Japan will release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said Friday, despite strong opposition from local fishermen. The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity, is likely to start in 2022 at the earliest, said national dailies the Nikkei, the Yomiuri, and other lo
Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea, media report

 Japan will release more than a million tons of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said...
Japan Today

Japan fishermen oppose 'catastrophic' release of Fukushima water to ocean

 Japanese fish industry representatives on Thursday urged the government not to allow the release at sea of tonnes of contaminated water...
Upworthy


