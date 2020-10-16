Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea: reports

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Study Finds Forever Chemicals In Seltzer



A Consumer Reports investigation has found that toxic “forever chemicals” are in several popular bottled water and carbonated water brands. According to the EPA Per- and polyfluoroakyl substances.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published 3 weeks ago Children of the Sea Film Clip



Children of the Sea Film Clip - Plot synopsis: When Ruka was younger, she saw a ghost in the water at the aquarium where her dad works. Now she feels drawn toward the aquarium and the two mysterious.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:26 Published on September 10, 2020 Children of the Sea Movie - Ayumu Watanabe on Working with Joe Hisaishi



Children of the Sea Movie - Ayumu Watanabe on Working with Joe Hisaishi Director Ayumu Watanabe reveals his experience working with Joe Hisaishi on Children of the Sea's transcendent score. Joe.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:35 Published on September 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea, media report Japan will release more than a million tons of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said...

Japan Today 31 minutes ago



Japan fishermen oppose 'catastrophic' release of Fukushima water to ocean Japanese fish industry representatives on Thursday urged the government not to allow the release at sea of tonnes of contaminated water...

Upworthy 1 week ago





Tweets about this