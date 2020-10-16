Global  
 

Nine rescuers dead after Vietnam landslide; heavy rains continue

Terra Daily Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Hue, Vietnam (AFP) Oct 15, 2020

Nine members of a rescue team have been found dead after a bid to save workers from a hydropower plant engulfed by a landslide in central Vietnam, authorities said Thursday. Severe flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain pounding the region have killed at least 40 people in the past week, officials said, with more bad weather on the way. An official government website said 17 worker
0
