Nine rescuers dead after Vietnam landslide; heavy rains continue

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hyderabad: Heavy raibatters city, 9 including a 2-month-old killed in a wall collapse|Oneindia News



Heavy rainfall batters Hyderabad leaving 9 people including a two-month-old dead after a compound wall collapsed and fell on ten houses. The bodies are trapped in the debris. Normal life has been.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:20 Published 5 days ago Roads destroyed after floods and landslide caused by heavy rains in Vietnam



Roads were destroyed by floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Quang Tri, Vietnam. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 1 week ago Mother dog and five puppies rescued from under flooded house during storm



This is the heartwarming moment a mother dog and her five puppies were rescued after being trapped in a flooded hole under a house during a storm. Buddhist monk Suchat Pasantoe, 43, heard a dog.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:23 Published on September 23, 2020

Tweets about this