Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea: reports

Terra Daily Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea: reportsTokyo (AFP) Oct 16, 2020

Japan will release more than a million tonnes of treated radioactive water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said Friday, despite strong opposition from local fishermen. The release of the water, which has been filtered to reduce radioactivity, is likely to start in 2022 at the earliest, said national dailies the Nikkei, the Yomiuri,
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Japan 'to dump' Fukushima water in sea

Japan 'to dump' Fukushima water in sea 00:52

 Japan's government has decided to release radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, with a formal announcement expected to be made this month, according to media reports in the country. Joe Davies reports.

