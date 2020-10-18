You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Japan will release more than a million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a decades-long... Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea: reports

Upworthy 2 days ago



Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea, media report Japan will release more than a million tons of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in a decades-long operation, reports said...

Japan Today 2 days ago



Japan to release treated Fukushima water into sea The water could be released as early as 2022, much to the disapproval of neighboring countries and environmentalists. A team of experts said all but one...

Deutsche Welle 2 days ago





Tweets about this