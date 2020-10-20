Global  
 

When to Watch NASA's OSIRIS-REX Mission to Bennu Asteroid

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The spacecraft will attempt to suck up rocks and dirt from the asteroid, which could unlock secrets of the solar system and could aid humanity’s ability to divert one that might slam into Earth.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday 04:06

 Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA scientist Dr. Jason Dworkin about the mission (4:06) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Oct. 17, 2020

