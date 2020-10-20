When to Watch NASA's OSIRIS-REX Mission to Bennu Asteroid
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () The spacecraft will attempt to suck up rocks and dirt from the asteroid, which could unlock secrets of the solar system and could aid humanity’s ability to divert one that might slam into Earth.
Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA scientist Dr. Jason Dworkin about the mission (4:06) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Oct. 17, 2020
