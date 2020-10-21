Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy

Energy Daily Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economyMam Rostam, Iraq (AFP) Oct 21, 2020

Iraq's Kurdish region has for decades lived off its oil wealth, but plummeting energy prices amid the pandemic and financial mismanagement are forcing locals to return to long abandoned farms. Civil servants from the northern region's bloated public sector have gone without pay and many are now turning back to agriculture and other businesses to make ends meet. On a rugged hillside some
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aronlund

Aron Lund RT @RudawEnglish: As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy https://t.co/7CI1tKXfEJ 4 minutes ago

RenwarNajm

Renwar Najm RT @ShivanFazil: It follows the boom-bust cycle. Talk about diversification every few years when oil price crashes, then forget all about i… 4 minutes ago

FaridYFarid

Farid Y. Farid #Iraq's #Kurdish region has for decades lived off its #oil wealth but plummeting energy prices amid #COVID19 & fina… https://t.co/sOdx6SNKkI 26 minutes ago

MichaelBarger1

Michael Barger RT @DailyStarLeb: As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy https://t.co/wx2r7nVxHG 1 hour ago

DailyStarLeb

The Daily Star Lebanon As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy https://t.co/wx2r7nVxHG 2 hours ago

Rojname_com

Rojname Kurdish News ☀️ As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy https://t.co/5LTJxtrgVx 3 hours ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald The Iraqi economy, one of the world's most oil-dependent according to the World Bank, saw its gross domestic produc… https://t.co/K4I8QPnpb3 3 hours ago

BaxtiyarGoran

Baxtiyar Goran As oil prices dive, #Kurdistan Region seek to diversify economy - France 24 https://t.co/OKboJYbfYS 3 hours ago