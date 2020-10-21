Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As US battles Covid-19, flu shot misinfo spreads

Terra Daily Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
As US battles Covid-19, flu shot misinfo spreadsWashington (AFP) Oct 17, 2020

US health officials are pushing Americans to get vaccinated against the flu to help prevent hospitals already busy battling Covid-19 from being overwhelmed this winter, but false claims are threatening their efforts. Misinformation on social media, particularly that a flu shot will increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus or cause you to test positive for Covid-19 - it won't - is u
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Medical Experts Encourage Flu Shot As Fall Surge Of COVID Is Here

Medical Experts Encourage Flu Shot As Fall Surge Of COVID Is Here 02:08

 CBS4's Jessica Vallejo shares what the medical experts are recommending.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CDC: Listen Up, America--COVID-19 Is Not 'Just Like The Flu' [Video]

CDC: Listen Up, America--COVID-19 Is Not 'Just Like The Flu'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants Americans to know: COVID-19 is nothing like the seasonal flu. According to Gizmodo, a new CDC report reveals people hospitalized with COVID-19 are..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Camden Health Officials Making It As Easy As Possible To Get Flu Vaccine [Video]

Camden Health Officials Making It As Easy As Possible To Get Flu Vaccine

Camden residents lined up at a drive-thru flu shot event at Dudley Grange Park.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published
COVID-19 vs. Flu: Testing needed [Video]

COVID-19 vs. Flu: Testing needed

COVID-19 vs. Flu: Testing needed

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this