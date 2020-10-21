As US battles Covid-19, flu shot misinfo spreads

Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () Washington (AFP) Oct 17, 2020
US health officials are pushing Americans to get vaccinated against the flu to help prevent hospitals already busy battling Covid-19 from being overwhelmed this winter, but false claims are threatening their efforts. Misinformation on social media, particularly that a flu shot will increase the risk of contracting the coronavirus or cause you to test positive for Covid-19 - it won't - is u
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants Americans to know: COVID-19 is nothing like the seasonal flu.
According to Gizmodo, a new CDC report reveals people hospitalized with COVID-19 are..