Plague transmission rates increased from the Black Death to the Great Plague

Terra Daily Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Plague transmission rates increased from the Black Death to the Great PlagueWashington (UPI) Oct 19, 2019

From the 14th to the 19th centuries, Europe and Asia were struck by successive waves of the plague. New research - published Monday in the journal PNAS - suggests that over the course of the pandemic, from the Black Death of 1348 to the Great Plague of 1665, transmission rates increased four-fold. In recent years, genomic analysis has offered scientists a variety of insights into the
