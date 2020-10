Vitamin A boosts fat burning in cold conditions Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A recent study shows that cold ambient temperatures increase vitamin A levels in humans and mice. This helps convert 'bad' white adipose tissue into 'good' brown adipose tissue which stimulates fat burning and heat generation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this