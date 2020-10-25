Global  
 

More mass testing in China after 137 virus cases in Xinjiang

Terra Daily Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Beijing (AFP) Oct 25, 2020

Chinese officials were racing Sunday to smother a fresh coronavirus outbreak in the country's far northwest after 137 new infections were discovered. Mass testing began Saturday evening to cover 4.75 million residents in and around Kashgar, Xinjiang province, after a 17-year-old garment factory worker tested positive for the virus. China - where the coronavirus first emerged late last y
