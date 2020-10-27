Seven fishermen missing as Typhoon Molave drenches Philippines
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () Pola, Philippines (AFP) Oct 26, 2020
Searches were under way Monday for seven fishermen in the Philippines as a typhoon swept across the archipelago, flooding low-lying areas and forcing thousands of people into emergency shelters. Packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour, Typhoon Molave made landfall Sunday on the southern end of the main island of Luzon before moving west across the country. V