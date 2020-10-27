Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seven fishermen missing as Typhoon Molave drenches Philippines

Terra Daily Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Seven fishermen missing as Typhoon Molave drenches PhilippinesPola, Philippines (AFP) Oct 26, 2020

Searches were under way Monday for seven fishermen in the Philippines as a typhoon swept across the archipelago, flooding low-lying areas and forcing thousands of people into emergency shelters. Packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour, Typhoon Molave made landfall Sunday on the southern end of the main island of Luzon before moving west across the country. V
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this