Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seven held for attempted hijacking off UK coast

Terra Daily Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Seven held for attempted hijacking off UK coastSouthampton, United Kingdom (AFP) Oct 26, 2020

A group of stowaways detained in a special forces raid on an oil tanker off the coast of southern England were arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking, police said Monday. "The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force," Hampshire Police said in a statement. The stowaways were held after the Royal Navy's elite Spe
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this