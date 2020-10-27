Seven held for attempted hijacking off UK coast Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Southampton, United Kingdom (AFP) Oct 26, 2020



A group of stowaways detained in a special forces raid on an oil tanker off the coast of southern England were arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking, police said Monday. "The seven men have been arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force," Hampshire Police said in a statement. The stowaways were held after the Royal Navy's elite Spe

