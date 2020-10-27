Ant Group IPO to rocket Alibaba founder Jack Ma's wealth
Chinese tech titan Jack Ma is set to become the world's 11th richest person after the financial arm of his e-commerce titan Alibaba raises billions in a mammoth public listing, according to the Bloomberg News. Ant Group said Monday it plans to raise $34 billion in a listing shared between Hong Kong and Shanghai - making it the biggest IPO in history. The e-payments behemoth, which runs
Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of the fast-growing company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.