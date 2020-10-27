Global  
 

Ant Group IPO to rocket Alibaba founder Jack Ma's wealth

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Ant Group IPO to rocket Alibaba founder Jack Ma's wealthBeijing (AFP) Oct 27, 2020

Chinese tech titan Jack Ma is set to become the world's 11th richest person after the financial arm of his e-commerce titan Alibaba raises billions in a mammoth public listing, according to the Bloomberg News. Ant Group said Monday it plans to raise $34 billion in a listing shared between Hong Kong and Shanghai - making it the biggest IPO in history. The e-payments behemoth, which runs
 Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of the fast-growing company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Jack Ma Wealth Surges Above Walmart Heirs’ With Record Ant IPO

 (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma, the former English teacher who co-founded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with $60,000, is poised to become the...
