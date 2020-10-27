Global  
 

Gran Telescopio Canarias finds the farthest black hole that belongs to a rare family of galaxies

Science Daily Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Astronomers have identified one of the rarest known classes of gamma-ray emitting galaxies, called BL Lacertae, within the first 2 billion years of the age of the universe.
