Gran Telescopio Canarias finds the farthest black hole that belongs to a rare family of galaxies Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Astronomers have identified one of the rarest known classes of gamma-ray emitting galaxies, called BL Lacertae, within the first 2 billion years of the age of the universe. 👓 View full article

