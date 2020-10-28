Defense Dept taps Texas A and M system to lead US consortium for hypersonic systems Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

College Station TX (SPX) Oct 27, 2020



The Department of Defense has named a state agency of The Texas A and M University System to lead a national consortium for modernizing hypersonic flight capabilities. The Texas A and M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will manage a five-year, $20 million per-year DOD initiative involving many of the nation's top research universities. The universities will work cooperatively among th College Station TX (SPX) Oct 27, 2020The Department of Defense has named a state agency of The Texas A and M University System to lead a national consortium for modernizing hypersonic flight capabilities. The Texas A and M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will manage a five-year, $20 million per-year DOD initiative involving many of the nation's top research universities. The universities will work cooperatively among th 👓 View full article

