South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday pledged his country will try to become carbon neutral by 2050, although he stopped short of promising to achieve the ambitious goal, seen as crucial to the fight against climate change. The nation has few energy resources of its own and relies on imported coal - a cheap but dirty fuel - for around 40 percent of the electricity powering the wo Seoul (AFP) Oct 28, 2020South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday pledged his country will try to become carbon neutral by 2050, although he stopped short of promising to achieve the ambitious goal, seen as crucial to the fight against climate change. The nation has few energy resources of its own and relies on imported coal - a cheap but dirty fuel - for around 40 percent of the electricity powering the wo 👓 View full article

