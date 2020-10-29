Global  
 

US senators spar with Big Tech over legal immunity, politics

Thursday, 29 October 2020
Washington (AFP) Oct 28, 2020

Capitol Hill clashed with Silicon Valley Wednesday over legal protections and censorship on social media during a fiery hearing a week before Election Day in which Twitter's Jack Dorsey acknowledged that platforms need to do more to "earn trust." Dorsey - along with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Google chief Sundar Pichai - had been summoned to the Senate to testify via video link to de
