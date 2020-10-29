Global  
 

Apple developing search engine to compete with Google: report

Thursday, 29 October 2020
Apple developing search engine to compete with Google: reportWashington (AFP) Oct 28, 2020

Apple has accelerated work to develop its own search engine that would allow the iPhone maker to offer an alternative to Google, a Financial Times report said Wednesday. The report, citing unnamed sources, said signs of the search engine technology have begun to appeal in its iOS 14 operating system. The move comes amid increased scrutiny by antitrust enforcers, who sued Google in the U
