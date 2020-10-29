Apple developing search engine to compete with Google: report Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Washington (AFP) Oct 28, 2020



Apple has accelerated work to develop its own search engine that would allow the iPhone maker to offer an alternative to Google, a Financial Times report said Wednesday. The report, citing unnamed sources, said signs of the search engine technology have begun to appeal in its iOS 14 operating system. The move comes amid increased scrutiny by antitrust enforcers, who sued Google in the U Washington (AFP) Oct 28, 2020Apple has accelerated work to develop its own search engine that would allow the iPhone maker to offer an alternative to Google, a Financial Times report said Wednesday. The report, citing unnamed sources, said signs of the search engine technology have begun to appeal in its iOS 14 operating system. The move comes amid increased scrutiny by antitrust enforcers, who sued Google in the U 👓 View full article

