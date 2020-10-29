Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Very high' testing rate needed to stop more outbreaks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santa Clara County Marks 1 Million COVID-19 Tests



Health officials in Santa Clara County announced they have performed 1 million tests since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent ramp-up in testing is being credited for driving down the.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago All Passengers Arriving and Departing From NYC's LaGuardia Airport Can Now Get a Free COVI



Test results will be available within 48 hours. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove



Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says lockdown in England could go beyondDecember 2 if the coronavirus R rate does not drop below 1. Pubs, bars,restaurants and non-essential retail will close from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this