Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Very high' testing rate needed to stop more outbreaks

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Very high' testing rate needed to stop more outbreaksHolding New Zealand's testing rate at 5,500 per day could catch imported cases of coronavirus before its spreads too far, newly-published modelling shows.The Otago University scientists behind the research, featured in today's New...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Ultra-Orthodox communities illegally reopen schools amid COVID-19

Ultra-Orthodox communities illegally reopen schools amid COVID-19 02:44

 The country's recent surge in COVID-19 cases was driven by a high rate of infection within Ultra-Orthodox communities.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County Marks 1 Million COVID-19 Tests [Video]

Santa Clara County Marks 1 Million COVID-19 Tests

Health officials in Santa Clara County announced they have performed 1 million tests since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent ramp-up in testing is being credited for driving down the..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:47Published
All Passengers Arriving and Departing From NYC's LaGuardia Airport Can Now Get a Free COVI [Video]

All Passengers Arriving and Departing From NYC's LaGuardia Airport Can Now Get a Free COVI

Test results will be available within 48 hours.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:00Published
England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove [Video]

England's lockdown may last beyond December 2, says Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove says lockdown in England could go beyondDecember 2 if the coronavirus R rate does not drop below 1. Pubs, bars,restaurants and non-essential retail will close from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this