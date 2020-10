You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources These Amazing Timelapses from the ISS Show Off Earth's Full Beauty



Get an astronaut’s view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02 Published on September 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way Scientists have discovered what they say could be the smallest free-floating planet ever detected. The planet was discovered by University of Warsaw researchers...

engadget 18 hours ago





Tweets about this Chris 🇺🇸 Bizarre, Earth-sized rogue planet found floating in Milky Way https://t.co/JCLGFj9xCF via @foxnews 16 minutes ago