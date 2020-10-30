VOA Our Voices 245 - USA Votes 2020: Elections Explained
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
On this special edition of Our Voices, host Haydé Adams FitzPatrick and VOA's reporters look at how the American election system works, and why it's often as controversial as the issues that shape the political campaigns.
