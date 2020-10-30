VOA Our Voices 245 - USA Votes 2020: Elections Explained

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How America’s Voter Turnout Compares To Other Nations



Early voting in the U.S. has reached record levels with approximately 100 million votes cast ahead of election day, but how does the US compare with other nations? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago How the US votes and why advocates say the system needs to change



US elections are mainly conducted by 'First Past the Post' voting. Here's why some say this system needs an overhaul. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:44 Published on September 25, 2020

Tweets about this