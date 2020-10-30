Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Water on ancient Mars

Science Daily Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
A meteorite that originated on Mars billions of years ago reveals details of ancient impact events on the red planet. Certain minerals from the Martian crust in the meteorite are oxidized, suggesting the presence of water during the impact that created the meteorite. The finding helps to fill some gaps in knowledge about the role of water in planet formation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Mayan City Had Sophisticated Water Purification System

Mayan City Had Sophisticated Water Purification System 01:07

 TIKAL, GUATEMALA — The ancient Mayan city of Tikal, located in Guatemala, has long fascinated scientists with its clues to how the ancient Maya people lived and constructed their cities. Now a team of researchers found evidence that the Mayans had managed to build a sophisticated water...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mars Could Contain Liquid Water, New Evidence Suggests [Video]

Mars Could Contain Liquid Water, New Evidence Suggests

The new research was published on Monday in the journal 'Nature Astronomy'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Scientists Find Cluster of Underwater Lakes on Mars [Video]

Scientists Find Cluster of Underwater Lakes on Mars

ROME — Scientists have found a network of salty liquid water lakes on Mars beneath the planet's south pole, according to new research published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy. An..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:50Published
Network of Hidden Lakes Detected Under Martian Surface, New Data Reveals [Video]

Network of Hidden Lakes Detected Under Martian Surface, New Data Reveals

“These lakes have probably existed for much of Mars’ history,” said planetary scientist Roberto Orosei of the National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy in the press release.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this