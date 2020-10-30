Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare Halloween blue moon thrills skywatchers

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
A rare Halloween blue moon has been thrilling skywatchers across the globe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Stunning rare Halloween 'Blue Moon' seen in Kent

Stunning rare Halloween 'Blue Moon' seen in Kent 00:45

 Stargazers are in luck this Halloween as a rare Hunter's Blue Moon can be seen alongside Mars.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chicago Weather: Rare Blue Moon For A Mild Halloween; Daylight Saving Time Ends [Video]

Chicago Weather: Rare Blue Moon For A Mild Halloween; Daylight Saving Time Ends

Saturday will be a nice Halloween with seasonable temperatures and sunshine!

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:42Published
Chicago Weather: Rare Blue Moon On Mild And Windy Halloween [Video]

Chicago Weather: Rare Blue Moon On Mild And Windy Halloween

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the 10 p.m. forecast for Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:40Published
CBS2 Gets Spooky On Halloween Eve [Video]

CBS2 Gets Spooky On Halloween Eve

A rare second blue moon is making for a very eerie sight in the night sky.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

corporal_angua

Nevertheless RT @JoshuaTreeNPS: A full moon on Halloween? What in the 2020? Full moons on Halloween are incredibly rare — the last time this occurred wa… 18 seconds ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @severeweatherEU: A *rare event* and the first time for most of us – a #BlueMoon will be visible on a #Halloween￼ night tonight. The moo… 23 seconds ago

a5b923959a9f44a

n🍺oOtA RT @NBCNews: A rare blue moon will fall on Halloween this year — here's how to see it. https://t.co/V7DaVubckg 42 seconds ago

saddbrad

Bk RT @sydosaurus: FUN FACT!!! While a blue moon seems rare, a full moon on Halloween across time zones is even more rare -- an event that has… 45 seconds ago

02Rrfj

ᴿᴿᶠᴶ.02💙💙💙ᴬᴸᴰᴱᴺ'ˢ ᴿᴱᴬᴸᴵᵀᵞ RT @CBSNews: A rare "blue moon," October's second full moon, will light up the Halloween night sky https://t.co/E41V9e8Cvo 57 seconds ago

RebeccaOnFOX7

Rebecca Thomas RT @fox7austin: Have you taken a peek at tonight's #Halloween #BlueMoon? https://t.co/mx0C7KCpSD 2 minutes ago

ABCTriCities

ABC Tri-Cities RT @BrittneyBwx: Don't forget to look up at this rare Blue Moon tonight! The next time this happens is in 2039. More details: https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago

severeweatherEU

severe-weather.EU A *rare event* and the first time for most of us – a #BlueMoon will be visible on a #Halloween￼ night tonight. The… https://t.co/ynJiPNJBcC 3 minutes ago