Scores dead as Goni batters Philippines; Eta intensifies as Nicaragua issues warning

Terra Daily Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Manila (AFP) Nov 1, 2020

At least 10 people were killed as Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines Sunday, ripping off roofs, toppling power lines and causing flooding in the hardest-hit areas where hundreds of thousands had fled their homes. The strongest typhoon of the year also triggered deadly landslides that buried a number of houses in the southern part of the most populous island of Luzon, officials said. G
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated

Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated 01:58

 Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines.

