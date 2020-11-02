Scores dead as Goni batters Philippines; Eta intensifies as Nicaragua issues warning Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Manila (AFP) Nov 1, 2020



At least 10 people were killed as Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines Sunday, ripping off roofs, toppling power lines and causing flooding in the hardest-hit areas where hundreds of thousands had fled their homes. The strongest typhoon of the year also triggered deadly landslides that buried a number of houses in the southern part of the most populous island of Luzon, officials said. G Manila (AFP) Nov 1, 2020At least 10 people were killed as Typhoon Goni pounded the Philippines Sunday, ripping off roofs, toppling power lines and causing flooding in the hardest-hit areas where hundreds of thousands had fled their homes. The strongest typhoon of the year also triggered deadly landslides that buried a number of houses in the southern part of the most populous island of Luzon, officials said. G 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 12 hours ago Super Typhoon Goni batters Philippines, one million evacuated 01:58 Weather agency forecasts ‘catastrophic violent winds’ and intense rains as Goni slams into eastern Philippines. You Might Like

Tweets about this

