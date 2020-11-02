Global  
 

Impact craters reveal details of Titan's dynamic surface weathering

Space Daily Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Impact craters reveal details of Titan's dynamic surface weatheringPasadena CA (JPL) Oct 30, 2020

Scientists have used data from NASA's Cassini mission to delve into the impact craters on the surface of Titan, revealing more detail than ever before about how the craters evolve and how weather drives changes on the surface of Saturn's mammoth moon. Like Earth, Titan has a thick atmosphere that acts as a protective shield from meteoroids; meanwhile, erosion and other geologic processes e
