Outcome of 2016 US election associated with poorer mental health in Clinton voters
Monday, 2 November 2020 () There were 54.6 million more days of poor mental health among adults in states that voted for Hillary Clinton in December 2016, compared to October 2016, according to a new study. No such increase in poor mental health following the 2016 US election was observed in states that voted for Donald Trump. The increase in average number of poor mental health days per person in Clinton-voting states largely persisted in the six months after the election.
According to Business Insider, election anxiety can make a big impact on your mental health, productivity, and job performance.
"Doom scrolling" through news or social media, political discussions at..