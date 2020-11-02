Global  
 

'Transparent solar cells' can take us towards a new era of personalized energy

Science Daily Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Solar power has shown immense potential as a futuristic, 'clean' source of energy. No wonder environmentalists worldwide have been looking for ways to advance the current solar cell technology. Now, scientists have put forth an innovative design for the development of a high-power transparent solar cell. This innovation brings us closer to realizing our goal of a sustainable green future with off-the-grid living.
