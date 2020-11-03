New Macs expected at Apple online event November 10
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () San Francisco (AFP) Nov 2, 2020
oApple on Monday sent out invitations to yet another online event, this one expected to star new Mac computers powered by chips of the tech giant's own design. Word of the November 10 event to be streamed from Apple's headquarters in Silicon Valley disclosed little more than that it would begin at 10 am Pacific time. It will be the third product unveiling in as many months, with analysts
Bentley has celebrated the renewal of its complete model range with the hosting of its first live driving event since February. Featuring examples of the entire model range, including the new GT Mulliner in its dynamic debut, and the new Bentayga, the event was held at the newly opened...
Footage showing the unboxing of the new iPhone 12 (red) and iPhone 12 Pro(grey). The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air are due to go on sale onFriday. In preparation, Apple has announced a new..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
At its second virtual event in as many months, Apple announced four iPhones and a HomePod Mini. With the iPhone 12 range, the focus is on improved cameras and the introduction of 5G support across the..
Credit: TechCrunch TV News Duration: 01:54Published
Apple officially announced the new Apple Watch generation at an event in September, the month that was typically used by the company to unveil the new iPhone... Softpedia Also reported by •Upworthy •PC World •MacRumours.com •WebProNews