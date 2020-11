New Macs expected at Apple online event November 10

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

San Francisco (AFP) Nov 2, 2020oApple on Monday sent out invitations to yet another online event, this one expected to star new Mac computers powered by chips of the tech giant's own design. Word of the November 10 event to be streamed from Apple's headquarters in Silicon Valley disclosed little more than that it would begin at 10 am Pacific time. It will be the third product unveiling in as many months, with analysts