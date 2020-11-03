NASA contacts Voyager 2 using upgraded Deep Space Network Dish
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 03, 2020
The only radio antenna that can command the 43-year-old spacecraft has been offline since March as it gets new hardware, but work is on track to wrap up in February. On Oct. 29, mission operators sent a series of commands to NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft for the first time since mid-March. The spacecraft has been flying solo while the 70-meter-wide (230-foot-wide) radio antenna used to talk