NASA contacts Voyager 2 using upgraded Deep Space Network Dish

Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 03, 2020The only radio antenna that can command the 43-year-old spacecraft has been offline since March as it gets new hardware, but work is on track to wrap up in February. On Oct. 29, mission operators sent a series of commands to NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft for the first time since mid-March. The spacecraft has been flying solo while the 70-meter-wide (230-foot-wide) radio antenna used to talk