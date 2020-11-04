Furious Category Four hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Eta Batters Parts Of Central America



The Category 4 storm made landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon packing 140 mph winds. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:29 Published 3 hours ago Hurricane Eta heading towards parts of South Florida



Hurricane Eta is currently hitting Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm. The storm could approach parts of South Florida next week. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:04 Published 4 hours ago Hurricane Eta brings strong winds to eastern coast of Honduras



Strong winds associated with Hurricane Eta hit the eastern coast of Honduras on Monday (November 2).The footage was filmed by @acordovaa12 in Puerto Lempira. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:27 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this