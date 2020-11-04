Furious Category Four hurricane Eta smashes into Nicaragua
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Bilwi, Nicaragua (AFP) Nov 3, 2020
Eta smashed into Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, unleashing fierce winds that tore up trees, ripped roofs off dwellings and blocked roads. The hurricane, which intensified rapidly from a Category 1 storm on Monday over the warm waters of the Caribbean, hammered impoverished indigenous communities along the coast, already pummeled by high winds for t