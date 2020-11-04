ISS to preserve cooperation, Roscosmos Head says on 20th anniversary of crewed operations Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The International Space Station (ISS), which is celebrating 20 years of continuous crewed operations on Monday, will allow to maintain international space cooperation despite the current difficult political situation, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said. He added that the space station has a "serious future," reminding that the launch of Russia's new "Nauka" (" Moscow (Sputnik) Nov 03, 2020The International Space Station (ISS), which is celebrating 20 years of continuous crewed operations on Monday, will allow to maintain international space cooperation despite the current difficult political situation, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said. He added that the space station has a "serious future," reminding that the launch of Russia's new "Nauka" (" 👓 View full article

