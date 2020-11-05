Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New research traces the origins of trench fever

Science Daily Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Trench fever was first clinically described in World War 1 when it sickened nearly 500,000 soldiers. New DNA evidence proves the disease predates that time period by thousands of years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans now identify as outdoorsmen after experiencing cabin fever in lockdown [Video]

Majority of Americans now identify as outdoorsmen after experiencing cabin fever in lockdown

The average American started to experience cabin fever in quarantine after just two months, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans how they've been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published