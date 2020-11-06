Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portrait transmitted via 3D printing

Energy Daily Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Portrait transmitted via 3D printingParis (ESA) Nov 06, 2020

This portrait of the Mona Lisa was transmitted via a very special route: its data arrived on this screen through a 3D-printed, space-grade polymer. This achievement marks the first step towards a future when plastic printed parts can incorporate their own power and data links within their built structures, instead of relying on separate wiring and circuits. ESA non-metallic materials and p
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump [Video]

Nigerian restaurant displays portrait of Trump

At an upmarket restaurant in Lagos hangs a portrait of President Donald Trump in a gold-trimmed red agbada, a flowing robe worn by men in southwest Nigeria.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Biden: a portrait [Video]

Biden: a portrait

Who was Joseph Biden before he was a presidential candidate?

Credit: Loopsider - English     Duration: 03:12Published
The Iron Lady movie - Meryl Streep [Video]

The Iron Lady movie - Meryl Streep

The Iron Lady movie (2011) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Meryl Streep (AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY, DOUBT, MAMMA MIA!) gives an OSCAR®-winning performance as Margaret Thatcher in this surprising and intimate..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

How to Use Night Mode When Taking Portrait Shots on iPhone 12 Pro

 Apple's newest iPhones, the iPhone 12 mini, ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, ‌iPhone 12 Pro, and ‌‌iPhone 12 Pro‌‌ Max, are equipped with a photography feature...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Black hole 'family portrait' is most detailed to date

 Astronomers have produced the most detailed family portrait of black holes to date, offering new clues as to how black holes form. An intense analysis of the...
Science Daily Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News

Portrait Photographer of the Year: 'Wonderfully emotive' image wins award

 BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Paul Wilkinson is named Portrait Photographer of the Year for his picture of a "real character".
BBC Local News