Duckbill dinosaur fossils from Africa hints at how dinosaurs once crossed oceans
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Bath UK (SPX) Nov 06, 2020
The first fossils of a duckbilled dinosaur have been discovered in Africa, suggesting dinosaurs crossed hundreds of kilometres of open water to get there. The study, published in Cretaceous Research, reports the new dinosaur, Ajnabia odysseus, from rocks in Morocco dating to the end of the Cretaceous, 66 million years ago. Ajnabia was a member of the duckbill dinosaurs, diverse plant-eatin