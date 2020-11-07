Global  
 

Kamala Harris Becomes First Woman of Color Elected US Vice President

VOA News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
The 56-year-old California senator is the first person of Black and South Asian descent elected to second-highest office in the US
 Kamala Harris has become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

