Former NASA astronaut, Senator-elect Mark Kelly congratulates Biden, Harris

FOXNews.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Former NASA astronaut and senator-elect Mark Kelly has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race

'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race 02:16

 Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly appeared poised to beat Republican Martha McSally in Arizona late Tuesday night, citing the late John McCain and his wife, a former lawmaker and gun violence survivor, as inspirations.

