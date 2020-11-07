Former NASA astronaut, Senator-elect Mark Kelly congratulates Biden, Harris
Saturday, 7 November 2020 (
13 minutes ago) Former NASA astronaut and senator-elect Mark Kelly has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf
Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 33 minutes ago
John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’
John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published 5 days ago
Senate in the homestretch
How Mark Kelly used the day before election day
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 03:01 Published 5 days ago