Air pollution fell, plastic use soared during Europe lockdowns

Coronavirus lockdowns in Europe have led to some environmental improvements such as better air quality and lower carbon emissions, but they are temporary and coupled with a surge in single-use plastic, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said Thursday. The pandemic is ravaging Europe, which has now become the global region with the most Covid-19 infections, and governments in Britain, France and other countries have imposed new restrictions.

