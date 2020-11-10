Eta toll rises to at least 57 in hard-hit Honduras; Next up Florida Keys
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Tegucigalpa (AFP) Nov 9, 2020
The death toll in Honduras from Tropical Storm Eta has more than doubled in 24 hours, with authorities Monday reporting 57 people had died as rescuers search for bodies. Honduras is one of the countries worst hit by the storm, which slammed into Central America last week as a Category 4 hurricane. Some 200 people are dead or missing after the storm deluged the region with torrential rain
