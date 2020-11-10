Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain unveils green plan for post-Brexit finance

Energy Daily Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Britain unveils green plan for post-Brexit financeLondon (AFP) Nov 9, 2020

Britain demanded Monday that companies reveal the impact of climate change as it unveiled its first ever sovereign green bond under measures to help it reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak pledged his plan would also help retain Britain's role as a premier global financial hub after Brexit and help economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout. The measu
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wonderful video of a 'four seasons' garden bursting with autumn colours in the industrial heartlands [Video]

Wonderful video of a 'four seasons' garden bursting with autumn colours in the industrial heartlands

Jaw-dropping aerial pictures show Britain's best garden bursting with autumn colours - despite being in the industrial heartlands.Green-fingered Marie, 72, and Tony Newton, 70, have spent 38 years and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Britain pursues Brexit finance plan; door open to EU firms

 Britain left the door open for European Union financial firms to operate in Britain after a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec 31, pledging on Monday to...
Japan Today