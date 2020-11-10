Britain unveils green plan for post-Brexit finance Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

London (AFP) Nov 9, 2020



Britain demanded Monday that companies reveal the impact of climate change as it unveiled its first ever sovereign green bond under measures to help it reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak pledged his plan would also help retain Britain's role as a premier global financial hub after Brexit and help economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout.

