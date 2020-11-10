Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers threaten to resign 'en masse'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest



Choy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 5 days ago 23-year-old Congolese refugee founded a modeling agency in Hong Kong for models of color



Meet Harmony “Anne-Marie” Ilunga, a Congolese refugee who’s changing the modeling landscape in Hong Kong. Credit: ITK Best Bites x Kraft Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist



Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Hong Kong's pro-democracy lawmakers threaten to resign HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers said Monday that they would resign en masse from the city’s legislative council if the central Chinese...

WorldNews 20 hours ago



