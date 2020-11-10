Global  
 

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers threaten to resign 'en masse'

Terra Daily Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers threaten to resign 'en masse'Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 9, 2020

Pro-democracy members of Hong Kong's legislature will resign "en masse" if Beijing moves to disqualify four of them for violating the city's Basic Law, the bloc said Monday. The threat came ahead of a meeting of one of China's top law-making bodies, with Hong Kong media reporting that it was considering disqualifying four of the city's legislators for violating their oaths by disrupting the
