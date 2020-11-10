Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers threaten to resign 'en masse'
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 9, 2020
Pro-democracy members of Hong Kong's legislature will resign "en masse" if Beijing moves to disqualify four of them for violating the city's Basic Law, the bloc said Monday. The threat came ahead of a meeting of one of China's top law-making bodies, with Hong Kong media reporting that it was considering disqualifying four of the city's legislators for violating their oaths by disrupting the