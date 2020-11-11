Newly discovered primate in Myanmar 'already facing extinction'
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Paris (AFP) Nov 11, 2020
In a rare find, scientists have identified a new species of primate, a lithe tree-dweller living in the forests of central Myanmar with a mask-like face framed by a shock of unruly grey hair. The Popa langur - named for an extinct volcano home to its largest population, some 100 individuals - has been around for at least a million years, according to a study detailing the find, published W
