Surrey helps to produce the world's first neutron-rich, radioactive tantalum ions Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Guildford UK (SPX) Nov 11, 2020



An international team of scientists have unveiled the world's first production of a purified beam of neutron-rich, radioactive tantalum ions. This development could now allow for lab-based experiments on exploding stars helping scientists to answer long-held questions such as "where does gold come from?" In a paper published in Physical Review Letters, the University of Surrey together wit Guildford UK (SPX) Nov 11, 2020An international team of scientists have unveiled the world's first production of a purified beam of neutron-rich, radioactive tantalum ions. This development could now allow for lab-based experiments on exploding stars helping scientists to answer long-held questions such as "where does gold come from?" In a paper published in Physical Review Letters, the University of Surrey together wit 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

