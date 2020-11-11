Independent Review Indicates NASA Prepared for Mars Sample Return Campaign

Massive Mars Dust Storms Might Have Stripped Away an Ocean’s Worth of Water



It’s thought that Mars once supported oceans, but that begs the question, where did all the water go? Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:05 Published 5 hours ago

