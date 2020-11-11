Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Independent Review Indicates NASA Prepared for Mars Sample Return Campaign

Space Daily Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Independent Review Indicates NASA Prepared for Mars Sample Return CampaignWashington DC (SPX) Nov 11, 2020

NASA released an independent review report Tuesday indicating the agency is now ready to undertake its Mars Sample Return (MSR) campaign to bring pristine samples from Mars to Earth for scientific study. The agency established the MSR Independent Review Board (IRB) to evaluate its early concepts for a groundbreaking, international partnership with ESA (European Space Agency) to return the first
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: A Rocket Refueling Station on Mars Might Look Like This

A Rocket Refueling Station on Mars Might Look Like This 01:24

 NEW YORK — Air Company, a New York City-based startup that turns carbon dioxide into renewable products, has released concept images showing what a refueling station for rockets on Mars could look like. The renderings show fuel storage tanks and a rocket return launch pad as well as astronauts...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massive Mars Dust Storms Might Have Stripped Away an Ocean’s Worth of Water [Video]

Massive Mars Dust Storms Might Have Stripped Away an Ocean’s Worth of Water

It’s thought that Mars once supported oceans, but that begs the question, where did all the water go?

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:05Published
Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review [Video]

Trump Campaign Abandons Arizona Lawsuit Seeking Ballot Review

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped the Arizona lawsuit that sought a review of all ballots cast on Election Day. The decision to abandon the suit came after finding Biden's margin of victory..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Humans On Mars will Use Lasers to Message Earth If We Ever Get There [Video]

Humans On Mars will Use Lasers to Message Earth If We Ever Get There

NASA’s preparations for human missions to Mars include an antenna that uses lasers for communication into deep space.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Review board says NASA, ESA ready to pursue Mars sample return mission

Review board says NASA, ESA ready to pursue Mars sample return mission Washington DC (UPI) Nov 10, 2020 In a newly released report, an independent group of scientists and space policy experts offered NASA and the European Space...
Space Daily

NASA gets review board's nod for Mars sample return project
newKerala.com