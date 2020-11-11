The universe is getting hot, hot, hot, a new study suggests
Columbus OH (SPX) Nov 11, 2020
The universe is getting hotter, a new study has found. The study, published Oct. 13 in the Astrophysical Journal, probed the thermal history of the universe over the last 10 billion years. It found that the mean temperature of gas across the universe has increased more than 10 times over that time period and reached about 2 million degrees Kelvin today - approximately 4 million degrees Fahrenhei
