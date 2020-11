Scientists have discovered an ancient lake bed deep beneath the Greenland ice

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

New York NY (SPX) Nov 11, 2020Scientists have detected what they say are the sediments of a huge ancient lake bed sealed more than a mile under the ice of northwest Greenland--the first-ever discovery of such a sub-glacial feature anywhere in the world. Apparently formed at a time when the area was ice-free but now completely frozen in, the lake bed may be hundreds of thousands or millions of years old, and contain uni