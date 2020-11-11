Global  
 

Scientists have discovered an ancient lake bed deep beneath the Greenland ice

Terra Daily Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Scientists have discovered an ancient lake bed deep beneath the Greenland iceNew York NY (SPX) Nov 11, 2020

Scientists have detected what they say are the sediments of a huge ancient lake bed sealed more than a mile under the ice of northwest Greenland--the first-ever discovery of such a sub-glacial feature anywhere in the world. Apparently formed at a time when the area was ice-free but now completely frozen in, the lake bed may be hundreds of thousands or millions of years old, and contain uni
