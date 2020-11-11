Global  
 

Over 500 'murder hornets' were found in Washington nest, including nearly 200 queens

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
When the first so-called "murder-hornet" nest was destroyed in Washington state last month, scientists discovered hundreds of live specimens in various stages of development, officials revealed on Tuesday.
