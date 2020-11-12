Thousands flee as yet another typhoon menaces Philippines
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Legazpi, Philippines (AFP) Nov 11, 2020
Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in storm-battered parts of the Philippines Wednesday as the third typhoon in as many weeks barrelled towards the country. Vamco grazed Catanduanes Island - which was devastated by Typhoon Goni less than two weeks ago - as it neared the most populous island of Luzon where it was expected to make landfall early Thursday. Powerful winds