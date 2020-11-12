Global  
 

Thousands flee as yet another typhoon menaces Philippines

Terra Daily Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Thousands flee as yet another typhoon menaces PhilippinesLegazpi, Philippines (AFP) Nov 11, 2020

Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in storm-battered parts of the Philippines Wednesday as the third typhoon in as many weeks barrelled towards the country. Vamco grazed Catanduanes Island - which was devastated by Typhoon Goni less than two weeks ago - as it neared the most populous island of Luzon where it was expected to make landfall early Thursday. Powerful winds
