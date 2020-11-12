Global  
 

Innovative machine-learning approach for future diagnostic advances in Parkinson's disease

Science Daily Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Researchers have adopted a holistic machine-learning approach to elucidate how the interactions between neuronal mitochondria can serve as a powerful tool to distinguish nerve cells from Parkinson's patients from those belonging to healthy subjects, thereby providing new insights in the pathogenesis, diagnosis and treatment of this neurodegenerative disorder.
