Birth of magnetar from colossal collision potentially spotted for first time
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Researchers spotted a short gamma ray burst 10 times brighter than predicted. The mysterious brightness might signal the birth of a rare magnetar, formed from two neutron stars merging, which has never before been observed.
