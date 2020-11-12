Global  
 

Birth of magnetar from colossal collision potentially spotted for first time

Science Daily Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Researchers spotted a short gamma ray burst 10 times brighter than predicted. The mysterious brightness might signal the birth of a rare magnetar, formed from two neutron stars merging, which has never before been observed.
