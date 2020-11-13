Air Force ups the ante on supersonic rain erosion testing Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Wright-Patterson AFB OH (AFNS) Nov 11, 2020



The Supersonic Rain Erosion Test Rig (SuRE) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is experiencing a full control system replacement and upgrade to provide pinpoint control and unmatched testing value. The SuRE is used in the evaluation of structures and coatings under the effects of high speed flight through rain for transonic and supersonic speeds up to Mach 2.3. Various high-speed component Wright-Patterson AFB OH (AFNS) Nov 11, 2020The Supersonic Rain Erosion Test Rig (SuRE) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is experiencing a full control system replacement and upgrade to provide pinpoint control and unmatched testing value. The SuRE is used in the evaluation of structures and coatings under the effects of high speed flight through rain for transonic and supersonic speeds up to Mach 2.3. Various high-speed component 👓 View full article

